Consumer ombud claws back close to R13m following complaints from consumers

JOHANNESBURG - The Consumer Goods and Services Ombud has managed force businesses to reimburse consumers close to R13 million after probing thousands of complaints.

The ombud’s office released its annual report for the 2022/23 financial year this week.

Fewer complaints were filed by disgruntled consumers this year compared to last year’s 11,000.

Consumer Goods and Services CEO Queen Munyai said the bulk of the complaints were linked to online shopping, appliances and retailers.



“And if you look at the outcome of the complaints in about 55% of the complaints, we were able to facilitate a positive outcome for the consumer which means we were able to get everything they were asking for or part of what they were asking for. And then in fewer cases, at least 35% to be exact, we did not give the consumer what they wanted and there were reasons behind that.”

Munyai admitted that the complaints are a tough balancing act between consumer expectations and the obligations of businesses.

“Our role is to mediate between the consumer and the supplier. In some cases, you will find that suppliers are non-cooperative with our office.," she said.



"We do not have the power to enforce, therefore in the case where the supplier does not accept our recommendation, we close the case and ask the consumer to go and open a new case with the National Consumer Commission...and they have the power to investigate and to take the matter further.”