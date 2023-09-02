CoJ contacts neighbouring countries following Joburg fire which claimed 76 lives

On Thursday morning, a hijacked building in the Joburg CBD caught fire, killing 76 people and injuring over 50 others.

JOHANNESBURG - Tanzanian nationals who were living in the gutted five story building in Johannesburg have been left in limbo over their future in South Africa.

The City of Johannesburg said it has been in contact with the Embassies of Tanzania, Malawi and Zimbabwe over the repatriation of bodies.

It is understood most of the building's occupants were foreign nationals from mainly Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Malawi.

Eyewitness News understands that at least five Tanzanian nationals died from the deadly inferno.

Former building occupant Abdallah Salim said he lost five loved ones in the blaze.

Another Tanzanian national, Musa Hamisi, said the five deceased worked in the streets as car guards and selling items to survive.

Hamisi said some family members of the deceased are still undecided over going to the mortuary to submit their DNA for matching with their loved ones.

“I don’t [go to the] mortuary, but I have a process now but it’s a must that we will go because it is my family."

Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele said the city is working with the Tanzanian Embassy in efforts to help all those affected.

“They have identified those that have documentation, but it’s lost because of the fire, and they are going to make sure they retrieve that reprint, etc. And make sure that they have it and can go back to work and assisted to come back to society with housing, etc.”

Survivors of the fire are currently being housed at the Hofland Park Recreational Centre.

Makhubele said this was a temporary measure.