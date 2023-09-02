City of Tshwane, Rand Water play the blame game amid water outages in the metro

The Tshwane municipality says this was due to inadequate pressure from Rand Water, however, the bulk water supplier has denied this.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality and bulk water supplier, Rand Water have issued conflicting messages about the cause of the outages in some parts of the capital.

The areas of Amandasig and Chantelle have been experiencing water supply challenges since Monday.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo put the blame squarely on Rand Water's shoulders for water supply challenges in the Akasia reservoir.

He said the city apologises for the inconvenience caused by the lack of pressure.

However, in a statement released on Saturday, Rand Water says the statement from the capital city is unsubstantiated.

Rand Water says it sent technical teams to inspect the reservoir on Friday and found that water pressure from its pumps was normal.

The utility says water consumption from the Tshwane municipality has increased significantly recently and is urging the city to control its consumption patterns.