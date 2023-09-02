AA reiterates fuel and money saving tips for motorists as price hike looms

Both grades of petrol are expected to increase by upwards of R1,50 a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has urged cash-strapped consumers to find creative ways to save on fuel as prices look set for record increases.

The spending tip follows a warning about the steep price increases expected next week.

The AA said diesel and illuminating paraffin are expected to cost close to R3 per litre.

The AA published its latest predictions this week.

Spokesperson Layton Beard said while most consumers are up for a tough month ahead, he believed there were ways to find some reprieve.

“In this environment, we reiterate our advice to motorists to keep their vehicles in good mechanical condition and their tyres inflated according to manufacturer’s specifications to ensure optimal fuel usage," said Beard.

"Avoiding heavy traffic, not overloading the vehicle, and minimising driving where possible are other measures to decrease fuel consumption.”

