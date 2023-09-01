We paid rent to live in fire-hit Albert Street building, says illegal occupant

At least 74 people died when a fire tore through the five-storey building on Albert Street, which was home to more than 200 families.

JOHANNESBURG - An illegal occupant of the building that was gutted by a fire in Marshalltown on Thursday, has confirmed that he and others had paid rent to stay there.

A combination of materials were used to partition off living spaces inside the building, which is believed to have contributed to how quickly the fire spread.

Thirty-year-old Siyanda Mgade stayed on the fifth floor of the building and managed to escape the fire unscathed.

He conceded that while they illegally occupied the building on Albert Street, they were required to pay rent.

"It differs on the landlord who is looking after you and the one you have to pay. Sometimes I would pay 50 bucks, sometimes R100 a week."

Mgade said he lived in the building for two years after his life took a downward spiral and he was forced onto the streets.

The City of Joburg owns the building and last leased it out to the social development department.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the scene on Thursday night, he noted the building had been hijacked thereafter.

"It used to be a home for abused women and children. Once the lease expired it was then hijacked. We need to get on top of this."

The city is investigating the cause of the fire.