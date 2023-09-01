WC Santaco, CoCT say they've found 'common ground' during taxi task team meeting

The task team met during the week following the recent destructive Cape Town taxi strike, ultimately finding 'common ground' relating to operating licence conditions.

CAPE TOWN - The minibus taxi task team stakeholders agreed that meetings held recently were fruitful but there was still some way to go.

The task team met during the week to iron out their differences on the consequences of minibus taxi licensing transgressions.



This followed a fatal minibus taxi strike that caused chaos in Cape Town recently after the city's law enforcement department impounded several taxis.

Five people lost their lives during the stay away.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the City of Cape Town shared similar sentiments, saying they found common ground.

"The task team over the last three days has culminated in an agreement to ensure stability for commuters. Over the three days, we found common ground relating to operating licence conditions," said Santaco's Western Cape deputy chairperson, Nceba Enge.

The city’s Mayoral Committee (Mayco) member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas said the stakeholders reached agreements on a majority of the issues discussed at the meeting.

"There is no denying that we have our differences, but this concord is a testament to the value of open communication and mutual respect."

The task team is set to meet over the next four weeks to work out the remaining sticking points.