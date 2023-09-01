WC's Winde keen to place pending fiscal crisis on PCC agenda

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the anticipated fiscal cuts would hit frontline government services the hardest, such as education, healthcare and social development, while the most vulnerable in society would feel the impact most acutely.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he's disappointed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to place the urgent matter of the pending fiscal crisis in the 2023 medium-term expenditure framework on the President's Coordinating Council's (PCC) agenda.

Winde recently wrote to President Ramaphosa requesting that this matter be given the priority and urgency it deserved at the PCC being held on Friday.

He said that while the Presidency acknowledged receipt of the letter, the matter had not been put on the agenda as requested.

The premier said the anticipated fiscal cuts would hit frontline government services the hardest, such as education, healthcare and social development,- while the most vulnerable in society would feel the impact most acutely.

"We have a higher-than-budgeted-for wage agreement, we have a far lower collection rate in taxes and we are heading towards massive cuts and we need to find some urgency. I've been calling for a meeting nationally for a while now but today I am in Pretoria, with the PCC, so the president calling the premiers together, we will be talking about other things around service delivery but I will definitely be bringing forward the fiscal crisis and the implications it has for provinces."