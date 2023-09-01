VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage of Marshalltown building fire

The footage shows people jumping out of the windows of the building as paramedics rush to their assistance during the Thursday pandemonium.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has obtained exclusive CCTV footage of the horrific building fire in Marshalltown on Thursday, where 74 people lost their lives.

The footage was taken from a surveillance camera on Delvers Street, opposite the building which was gutted in the blaze.

The footage shows people jumping out of the windows of the building as paramedics rush to their assistance during the pandemonium.

DISCLAIMER: The video footage may be upsetting to sensitive viewers.

EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage of Marshalltown building fire