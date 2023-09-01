Tshwane DA & EFF threaten to open mutual criminal cases after councillors brawl

On Thursday, councillors from the EFF and the DA came to blows in the council chambers over a dispute with the ongoing workers strike in the capital city.

TSHWANE - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane threatened to open criminal cases against each other following a scuffle between members of the two parties during a council meeting.

On Thursday, councillors from the EFF and the DA came to blows in the council chambers over a dispute with the ongoing workers' strike in the capital city.

A live stream of the council proceedings showed EFF councillors waving placards in front of the DA councillors prior to a physical fight breaking out between the two.

The EFF wants the city to reinstate the 122 workers fired by the municipality for participating in the strike.

DA regional spokesperson Kwena Moloto said the EFF repeatedly brought violence into the council chambers.

"The DA condemns the violence and thuggery perpetrated by EFF councillors in chambers today. Previously, we have expressed that the EFF's call for the reinstatement of the 122 workers, who were dismissed during this illegal strike, is an endorsement of violence. Their violent behaviour today has confirmed that violence is at the core of who the EFF are."