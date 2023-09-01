Remains of Joburg CBD fire victims sent to Diepkloof mortuary for identification

More than 70 people, including 12 children, were burnt beyond recognition during the blaze that gutted an illegally occupied building.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of the victims who died after a fire ripped through a building in the Johannesburg CBD have been asked to identify their bodies at the Diepkloof mortuary in Soweto.

On Thursday, scores of distraught family members milled through the crowd gathered around the razed building in Marshalltown, desperate for answers, while others searched for loved ones among the bodies covered in foil blankets which were lined up on the street.

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba: "Our forensic pathology services have been hard at work processing the 74 deceased bodies, so we are now ready to be able to assist families from 9am to 3pm. There'll also be counselling services that will be offered to the bereaved families."

Modiba said that the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services would use the digital fingerprint system to identify unknown bodies, while others would be identified through a DNA process.

"It's important to remind families who wish to come and identify their loved ones that they should have IDs of the deceased or a birth certificate and also if a deceased is a foreign national, a passport, an asylum seeker certificate or a letter from the country of origin confirming who the deceased is and who the remains should be handed over to is needed."