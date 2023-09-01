Ramaphosa gives SIU green light to probe graft allegations at Tembisa Hospital

The SIU unleashed a probe into the defamed health facility following allegations of corruption – totalling hundreds of millions of rands.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it received the green light from President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute a full-scale investigation into the raft of corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

The SIU unleashed a probe into the defamed health facility following allegations of graft – totalling hundreds of millions of rands.

The initial probe revealed that in the weeks leading up to her death, Gauteng Department of Health whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged R850 million worth of dodgy payments out of the facility.

It also pointed to possible syndicate activity, corruption, fraud, irregular expenditure and irregular appointments.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said he believes the anti-corruption agency will blow the cover on the rot at the hospital.

“The proclamation enables the SIU to subpoena evidence, electronic gadgets, bank accounts, and interrogate witnesses under oath, delve deeper into the procurement of or contracting for goods and services by or on behalf of the department for the Tembisa Hospital, or by the Tembisa Hospital, act against officials who were fingered in the SIU’s preliminary investigation, institute civil litigation to recover money and assets lost by the State.”

Kganyago added the SIU will also cast its net on former hospital employees.

“The proclamation enables the SIU to pursue officials that resigned or retired by going after their pensions, make criminal referrals to the relevant prosecuting authority, make a referral to relevant professional practice regulatory bodies like SARS [South African Revenue Service] and treasury for blacklisting.”