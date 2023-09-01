Murder-accused KZN cop can't be charged with killing unborn triplets - expert

Mbuyiseni Gema was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend Busisiwe Ngubo, who was heavily pregnant with triplets.

JOHANNESBURG - The arrest of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of killing his pregnant partner, has prompted calls for him to be charged with multiple counts of murder. However, a legal expert has explained that South African law doesn’t allow for this.

Mbuyiseni Gema was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend Busisiwe Ngubo earlier in August, days after her body was discovered on the side of the road just a kilometre from her home in Ixopo.

Ngubo was pregnant with triplets at the time and was just about to give birth.

The story has sparked widespread outrage, with members of the public calling for Gema to be charged with four counts of murder.

Legal expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis explained why this won't happen.

In terms of Section 239 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Act, an accused can only be charged with murdering an infant if the infant is deemed to have been born alive. And for that, the infant has to have breathed.

"The South African law is actually very clear on this. A person is only a person if born alive. In other words in short it means that until such time as a baby or an infant is actually born and breathing, in other words outside the mother’s womb, that person is not considered as a human being for purposes of a charge of murder," explained Curlewis.

When it comes to civil claims for damages suffered by a child to whom something happened while they were in utero but who was subsequently born alive, the law takes a slightly different approach.

It applies the so-called “nasciturus fiction” - which provides that an unborn child if subsequently born alive, is considered to have all the rights of a born child whenever it’s to their advantage.

As Curlewis emphasised, this doesn’t come into play in criminal cases, though.