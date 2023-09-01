MPs accuse Gordhan of evasion tactics after missing another SAA-Takatso meeting

The public enterprises portfolio committee wants an urgent meeting with Minister Pravin Gordhan on allegations of impropriety in relation to the controversial deal to sell a majority stake of the state-owned airline.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of playing "hide and seek" after missing another meeting on the South African Airways (SAA)/Takatso aviation deal.

The public enterprises portfolio committee now wants to meet urgently with Gordhan.

It wants a briefing on allegations of impropriety in relation to the controversial deal to sell a majority stake of the state-owned airline.

On Thursday, the committee was forced to cancel its meeting after the minister excused himself citing health reasons.

In a letter read by committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, he informed the committee that Gordhan would not be able to attend the meeting because of ill health.

Committee members expressed their disappointment at the minister’s absence and noted that it is the second time the minister postponed a meeting set to discuss the matter of the suspended director-general.

Magaxa said the committee is willing to travel to meet with Gordhan.

"Even if it culminates in us going there if it's difficult for the minister to fly. This medical issue became really a constraint to his capacity to fly. We will have to comply with it."

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Nqobile Mhlongo was less sympathetic.

"This is hide and seek the minister is running away from accountability. Clearly, he does not want to come here and answer questions."

The committee agreed to invite the minister to appear in the second week of September.