Meyiwa trial: State ready to resume case after ballistics expert testimony halts

The defence in the soccer star's murder trial requested to stop the expert's testimony on Thursday, stating they needed time to consult with their own before his cross-examination could continue.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa trial assured the Pretoria High Court that it would be ready to continue with its case on Friday morning.

This was after testimony by a ballistics expert was halted at the request of the defence.

Lieutenant Colonel Christian Mangena was asked to stand down from the witness box before he could be cross-examined on Thursday.

Mangena was testifying in the trial against five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

While Mangena stood ready in the witness box, his cross-examination was postponed to give the defence time to consult with their own ballistics expert.

The defence’s Sipho Ramosepele addressed the court in this matter.

“I received an email from my colleague. It was sent to all of us that there is another expert ballistics witness [who wants] to assist us. We haven't met him. The arrangement is that we will consult with him in due course, in case Mr De Klerk is not available.”

State advocate George Baloyi told the court that from Friday morning, they would be able to continue with other witnesses, meaning Mangena would return at a later stage to be cross-examined by the defence.