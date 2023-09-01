KZN cop killed girlfriend because she didn’t want to end pregnancy, claim family

The family of the girlfriend, Busisiwe Ngubo, claimed her policeman lover, Mbuyiseni Gema, warned her to terminate her pregnancy despite her being heavily pregnant with triplets when she was killed.

DURBAN - The family of the KwaZulu-Natal woman who was allegedly killed by her policeman lover claimed that she was warned to terminate her pregnancy.

Busisiwe Ngubo was heavily pregnant with triplets when she was strangled to death in August, allegedly by police sergeant, Mbuyiseni Gema.

Her brother said he was told that when the accused found out his partner was pregnant, he wanted her to end the pregnancy.

READ: KZN cop who allegedly killed pregnant girlfriend expected to apply for bail

The Ngubo family said the gruesome murder of their daughter was still traumatic for them, especially her mother, who they said was distraught.

The family said they strongly believed the arrested police sergeant was the one behind Ngubo's murder.

[WATCH] The KZN police sergeant accused of killing his heavily pregnant girlfriend returns to the Ixopo Magistrates Court for bail application. Mbuyeseni Gema is facing a murder charge linked to the death of girlfriend Busisiwe Ngubo who he allegedly strangled to death. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/PFLZ1UNp5P ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023

Her brother, Dumisani Ngubo, said this had to do with the pregnancy, which he claimed the accused was against.

"I only knew about their relationship after her death, but when I followed up, I found out that when she informed him about the pregnancy, he did not want her to keep it. It seems he planned to kill her for that."

On Thursday, the Ixopo Magistrates Court postponed Gema's bail application to next week.