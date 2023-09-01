Joburg CBD fire: ActionSA wants state to be charged with culpable homicide

Party leader Herman Mashaba said when he was mayor of the city, he repeatedly warned of the dangers hijacked buildings posed to people living in them.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has called for the state to be charged with culpable homicide after more than 70 people died in a building fire in the Joburg CBD on Thursday.

The party said the blaze could easily have been avoided.

The hijacked building in Marshalltown was occupied by around 200 families, who had been living in spaces separated by makeshift dividers.

Mashaba said he tried to reclaim around 400 of these buildings to provide dignified social housing.

“Instead of receiving support from the provincial and national government to ensure no person lives in squalor, I was obstructed at every corner, while NGOs blocked attempts in court to have people removed from unsafe living conditions.”