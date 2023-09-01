Joburg CBD fire: 62 out of 74 bodies burnt beyond recognition - GP Health Dept

The Gauteng Department of Health said all the recovered bodies were transferred to the Diepkloof Mortuary in Soweto, adding that only 12 of them are identifiable.

JOHANNESBURG – It has come to light that 62 out of 74 people who died in fire that tore through a five-story building in Marshalltown, in the early hours of Thursday morning, are burnt beyond recognition.

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage of Marshalltown building fire

Speaking just outside the mortuary on Friday, Gauteng acting CEO of pathology Thembalethu Mpahlaza said the unidentified bodies could only be traced through DNA from family members.

He added that they’re working to determine the cause of deaths.

“We have to subject those bodies to ascertain, maybe that none of them had gunshot wounds or bullets before they got burnt; that process is ongoing. We’re affected by the issue of load shedding last night [Thursday] which has caused delays in terms of finalising that process."

Thembalethu Mpahlaza, Acting CEO of Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services, said 62 bodies from the Johannesburg fire are unidentifiable while only 12 can be visually identified.



Mpahlaza was speaking outside the Diepkloof Mortuary where all the 74 bodies are being stored.

'NO FOREIGN NATIONS WILL BE DEPORTED FOR COLLECTING BODIES OF LOVED ONES'

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Health has assured undocumented foreigners that they will not be deported when they collect the bodies of loved ones who died in the fire.

This comes as most of the building's occupants are believed to have been foreign nationals.

The department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said their primary concern is releasing the bodies to their loved ones for burial.

“The issue of how we then manage that going further is something that is dealt with by other state organs, not necessarily by this particular department. the families need not fear they cannot come and identify their loved ones."

Modiba said the bodies must be claimed 30 days after being cleared by pathology services. Thereafter, they will be released to the Johannesburg Municipality for a paupers' funeral.

