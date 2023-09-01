IN PICS: Emotional families of Joburg CBD fire victims identify loved ones

Thelarge fire ripped through a hijacked building in central Johannesburg - leaving at least 74 people dead and many others injured. For ease of the identification process the Gauteng Department of Health moved all the deceased people to the Diepkloof Mortuary.

JOHANNESBURG - Emotional scenes played out at the Diepkloof Mortuary, in Soweto, where families of people who died at the Johannesburg CBD building fire began identifying the bodies of their loved ones.

On Thursday morning, a large fire ripped through a hijacked building in central Johannesburg - leaving at least 74 people dead and many others injured.

For ease of the identification process the Gauteng Department of Health moved all the deceased people to the Diepkloof Mortuary.

READ MORE:

• We paid rent to live in fire-hit Albert Street building, says illegal occupant

• Joburg CBD fire: ActionSA wants state to be charged with culpable homicide

• 'There needs to be law and order in the inner city' - Ramaphosa on JHB CBD fire

• Joburg CBD fire 'wake-up call' for govt to provide habitable housing - Ramaphosa

• Deadly Joburg CBD fire not an indication of a housing problem in SA – Ntshavheni

• Joburg CBD fire: Survivor recalls smelling smoke & reaching for infant grandkid

After waiting for hours on end at the mortuary, many families have had their worst fears confirmed.

Elisha Phafodi tried to identify his sister Tlalani Buthelezi and his niece Banele - who were both living at the hijacked building.

Phafodi said he was shown about 36 pictures of badly burnt bodies however, he could not identify his loved ones.

"... when I phoned her number, the one I have, someone answered and said they were okay, but they were speaking in isiZulu and that is when I knew something was wrong."

The Gauteng Department of Health has urged family members who are missing loved ones to come forward to have their DNA taken.

They said this would assist with identifying the 62 bodies burnt beyond recognition.