Govt's focus is on assisting those affected by JHB CBD fire - Social Dev Dept

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said government is well aware of undocumented nationals in the country but their attention remains on helping those affected by Thursday’s fire that left at least 74 people dead.

On Thursday, 74 people were killed when the hijacked five-storey building went up in flames. At least 50 others were injured and are being treated in hospital.

On Thursday, 74 people were killed when the hijacked five-storey building went up in flames. At least 50 others were injured and are being treated in hospital.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said government was well aware of undocumented nationals in the country but their attention remains on assisting those affected by Thursday’s fire.

Zulu addressed the media at the scene of the building fire on Albert Street on Friday morning.

“Once you are in our country, [whether] you are documented, [or] you are not documented, when there is a disaster that befalls you, you become our responsibility.”

Zulu said they also aimed to close in on those who exploited the illegal occupants of the building.

“Somebody has made money out of these people and it’s not only this building, it’s a whole lot of other buildings, including Berea and Hillbrow, it’s the same story.”

The building was previously leased by the Social Development Department and was being used as a women's and children’s shelter before it was hijacked.