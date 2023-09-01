Firefighter says Joburg CBD fire scene the worst of his 50-year career

Seventy-four people, including children, died in Thursday's fire, while more than 50 others were injured.

CAPE TOWN - A firefighter who responded to the scene of a horrific blaze in the Johannesburg CBD has likened it to the scene of a bomb blast.

It's understood that more than 200 families lived in the Marshalltown building, which once provided emergency shelter for women and children and previously served as a clinic.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but while visiting the scene on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the tragedy as a disaster waiting to happen.

Chief fire officer at Fire Opps SA, Wynand Engelbrecht: "It resembled a bomb having gone off. It was carnage and chaos, that's all it was. In my 50 years, I have never heard of anything worse, this is definitely the worst. There has never been a single fire building that has delivered so much carnage."