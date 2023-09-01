Father handed life sentence for continuously raping daughter: NPA

The girl sought refuge at her father’s house but was raped on her first night there.

WARNING: THE FOLLOW STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS OF RAPE AND ABUSE.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said a 40-year-old man has been handed a life sentence for continuously raping his minor daughter for almost a full year.

It’s understood the teen, who initially lived with an aunt, fled from home after she was ill-treated by relatives.

The girl sought refuge at her father’s house but was raped on her first night there.

The ordeal continued for nine months.

Her stepmother denied covering up the rape after news of the teen’s pregnancy rattled relatives.

The rape accused was arrested by Alexandra police in January this year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said she hoped the court ruling would serve as a deterrent.

“As the NPA, we hope the sentence will send a strong message that the abuse of minor children, especially girls, by those who are meant to protect them will never be tolerated.”