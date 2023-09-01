CoCT says it's working hard to solve water table issues at local cemeteries

Last weekend, the Maitland Cemetery was not accessible due to higher than normal water tables which forced 56 funerals to move to the Welmoed Cemetery in Eerste River.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's working hard to alleviate water table problems at local cemeteries caused by recent heavy rains.

Maitland Cemetery appears to have been the most affected.

Maitland staff were forced to decline some requests for the reopening of private graves for a second internment, as some sections of the cemetery reached water at a depth of less than one metre below the surface.

City Community Services MMC, Patricia van der Ross, said there was no way to drain the soil rapidly so that a burial could be conducted because the water returned to the grave as rapidly as it is pumped out.

"The department regularly informs undertakers of the situation when they make their bookings regarding any challenges. They are fully aware that there are space constraints in Maitland Cemetery as a result of the winter water table. Their clients are encouraged to visit the cemetery to observe the reopening test hole to witness the extent of the problem and provide them the time to consider alternative cemeteries if they are not satisfied."

Van der Ross said that included in their plan of action over the next two months, officials would examine cemeteries for possible new grave sites in dry pockets and encourage the practice of cremation where religion and culture permit it.