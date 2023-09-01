Cabinet orders economic cluster to draw up plan to keep food prices affordable

This followed the recent release of a report by the Competition Commission that said big retailers were quick to raise prices in times of economic distress but slow to drop them once pressures subsided.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has moved to quell price gouging by retailers on essential food items.

This followed the recent release of a report by the Competition Commission that said big retailers were quick to raise prices in times of economic distress but slow to drop them once pressures subsided.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said Cabinet resolved to instruct the economic cluster to draw up an action plan aimed at keeping food prices affordable.

The Competition Commission's price monitoring report on essential food items flagged the concentrated and non-competitive nature of the food and retail markets.

It said since 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a coordinated effort by big retailers to mark up the price of essential food items, often in excess of cost expenses.

Ntshaveni said Cabinet would be implementing the recommendations from the commission on imposing stricter measures and fines against price gouging.

"The continuation of essential food price monitoring is motivated by the need to ensure affordable and accessible essential food products for consumers."

The minister said Cabinet was also looking at addressing the structural features in the market that led to high food prices and low levels of competition.