Arson-accused Zandile Mafe's case postponed to early November

Mafe's lawyers say he disputes findings that he's not fit to stand trial and that at the time of the alleged offence, he could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct.

CAPE TOWN - The case against Zandile Mafe - the man accused of setting Parliament alight in January 2022 has been postponed to early November at the Western Cape High Court.

This is in order to determine Mafe’s fitness to stand trial.

When the matter sat earlier in August, Mafe’s lawyer advocate Luvo Godla told the court that he needed to consult with his client, after a psychiatric assessment of his ability to understand his accusation was received late.

Godla said he has since met his client to discuss the contents of psychiatric assessment reports compiled by two experts.

He said Mafe disputes the findings that he's not fit to stand trial and that at the time of the alleged offence, he could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct.

Godla said there won't be any further assessments on Mafe's fitness to stand trial.

“If he disputes it, he literally says, contrary to the findings of the panel and experts he is able to follow proceedings."

Mafe will remain in custody at the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison.