Albert Street building illegally occupied since 2018, says councillor

It's understood that more than 200 families lived in the Marshalltown building, which once provided emergency shelter for women and children, and previously served as a clinic.

JOHANNESBURG - Investigations into the cause of a deadly fire that broke out at a five-storey building in the Johannesburg CBD continues, while the metro counts and audits all of the inner-city's hijacked buildings.

Seventy-four people, including 12 children died in Thursday's blaze, while more than 50 others were injured.

It's understood that more than 200 families lived in the Marshalltown building, which once provided emergency shelter for women and children, and previously served as a clinic.

While visiting the scene on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the tragedy as a disaster waiting to happen.

READ: 'There needs to be law and order in the inner city' - Ramaphosa on Jhb CBD fire

Ward 124 councillor, Mongameli Mnyameni, said the building had been illegally occupied since 2018.

"Because in 2019 we had an operation there, there were people who were arrested, about 140 of them were illegal immigrants and the case was opened in Joburg Central Police Station."

Mnyameni said about three years later, he discovered the case had been closed.

"We don't have the details now as the city, what is the reason behind, has the case been postponed, maybe probably it might be because of lack of evidence."

READ: Deadly Joburg CBD fire not an indication of a housing problem in SA – Ntshavheni