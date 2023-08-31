Tshwane residents won't be granted reprieve on waste management bills, says city

Many areas around the capital city have not had their waste collected due to an ongoing strike by workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane municipality said it won't be granting residents a reprieve on their waste management bills despite recent service delivery challenges.

The union wants the city to keep to the collective bargaining agreement of a 5.4% wage increase.

However, the city has applied for an exemption to the agreement arguing it cannot afford it.

The Tshwane municipality has appealed to residents to meet it halfway during this period.

Tshwane city manager, Johann Mettler said the municipality has resorted to hiring contractors at great cost to the capital for waste collection and management due to the workers' strike.

"It would be a double blow if there was a non-payment for us delivering a service which is not at the required standard."

Samwu shop steward Molatelo Mahlangu said workers have reported back to their stations.

“If they are able to pay contractors to do what we are supposed to do it means they've got money."

The bargaining council is expected to make a decision on the municipality's application for a deviation from the collective agreement by the end of September.

