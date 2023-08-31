Tshwane bus services to remain suspended for passenger safety - municipality

Bus services in the capital city have been suspended for weeks due to municipal workers' protests over the Tshwane council’s decision not to increase salaries for the financial year.

TSHWANE - The Tshwane Municipality said it would not be resuming bus services across the city until it could ensure the safety of its passengers.

Bus services in Tshwane were suspended for weeks due to the worker protests in the capital city.

Employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) were protesting for four weeks over the Tshwane council's decision to not increase salaries for the financial year.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said he believed the striking workers were behind the recent torching of the municipality's waste trucks, the shooting of an employee, and other violent and disruptive events that took place in the city over the past month.

He said the decision to suspend the Tshwane bus service was made to ensure the safety of commuters and to protect the city's fleet.

"The last thing we would want is for a bus with passengers on it to be torched because trying to get out of a waste removal truck is one thing but trying to protect your passengers from that sort of attack is extremely difficult."