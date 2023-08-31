Taxi task team sets 4-week deadline to finalise remaining points of disagreement

This follows a three-day meeting involving the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape government and Santaco.

JOHANNESBURG - The minibus taxi task team has set a four-week deadline to work out the remaining sticking points related to minibus taxi operating licence transgressions.

This comes after a three-day meeting involving the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape government and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

They’ve been meeting this week to discuss the way forward following the fatal taxi strike - which caused chaos in Cape Town recently.

City Mayco Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas said all the stakeholders "diligently" looked into the consequences of operating licence transgressions.

"For a four-week period starting today [Thursday], we committed to finalising the outstanding points of disagreement. I have the utmost pride and respect for the dedicated officials and Santaco representatives, who have remained focused on our shared priority - which is the safe mobility of our residents."

Santaco's Western Cape chairperson Nceba Enge echoed Quintas’s sentiments.

He said the stakeholders have reached some agreements, but there are still matters to discuss.

"Over the three days we found common ground relating to operating licence conditions."

Enge said Santaco's looking forward to some robust discussion with the task team in the coming weeks.