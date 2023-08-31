Seven children among victims of Joburg CBD fire, says EMS

Early on Thursday morning, the Osindiso shelter in the Joburg inner city caught fire, killing at least 73 people and injuring around 50 more.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg EMS said that seven children were among those who died in the Marshalltown fire.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that two hospitals had been activated to receive the influx of patients who had suffered injuries.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and city manager Floyd Brink are on-site conducting an oversight visit.

The building is still smoking and EMS officials have confirmed that a one-year-old baby was among the seven children who lost their lives in the fire.

Barricades have been set up to keep crowds of people looking for their loved ones from getting close the building on the corner of Albert and Delvers streets.

Some family members told Eyewitness News they were not sure if their loved ones had been evacuated, were injured or if they're even alive.

City of Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi provided an update on the tragedy.

"It's a sad day for the city. With my 23 years of service, I've never come across something like this, 64 bodies and still counting. We don't know how many bodies we can still recover but that number may increase."

EMS teams say the abandoned building was hijacked and about 80 shacks were inside, which has made it hard to find bodies within the burnt structures.

So far, multi-disciplinary teams and disaster management are on the ground to attend to displaced residents and families.