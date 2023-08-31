Right to Read urges govt to help improve learners' ability to read for meaning

Right to Read said overcrowding in schools is one of the contributing factors to the decline in reading for meaning across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation, Right to Read, is urging government to deal with the overcrowding crisis at schools to help improve the reading standards in the country.

The organisation launched its reading programme on Wednesday, in an attempt to help learners read for meaning.

This is after a study found that in 2021, 81% of grade 4 learners could not read for meaning.

Right to Read said overcrowding in schools is one of the contributing factors to the decline in reading for meaning across the country.

READ: Malmesbury pupils protest against overcrowding in classrooms

The organisation said in some public schools where teachers have a class of 40 learners, it's close to impossible to make the time to teach the learners how to read.

It said if there is no strong foundation in lower grades, it becomes challenging for teachers to help learners to read for meaning in higher grades.

The organisation is also urging parents to play a role by encouraging their children to read at home as this is not just the responsibility of teachers at school.