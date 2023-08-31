No agreement with Magashule that Areta would stay an NPO - Niehaus

Carl Niehaus, the founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) said he was taken aback by Ace Magashule's claims that there was no agreement that his organisation would remain an NPO.

JOHANNESBURG - Carl Niehaus, the founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) and one of Ace Magashule’s known allies, refuted the expelled former African National Congress (ANC) secretary general’s claims that there was no agreement to turn his organisation into a political party.

Magashule launched his own political party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), in Soweto on Wednesday.

When asked why not simply join Neihaus’ already registered party, Magashule told journalists that Areta was meant to remain a non-profit organisation (NPO).

Niehaus was not in attendance at the event, and he told Eyewitness News that he was taken aback by the comment.

“Areta started off originally as an NPO with a clear understanding that this was the first step. We stated right from the front that if we grow strongly, then we will transform into a political party. So, there was never an agreement with anyone, including Ace Magashule, that Areta would stay as an NPO.”