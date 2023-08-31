MPs to vote for Mkhwebane's removal as PP and choose her successor on same day

The programme committee took the decision on Thursday when it considered the next parliamentary programme, saying the two critical votes would happen on 12 September.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has taken the decision to vote on the removal of Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the same day they choose her successor.

This month saw the adoption of the Section 194 Inquiry’s report recommending Mkhwebane’s removal.

This week, the ad hoc committee to find the next Public Protector also adopted its own report recommending Kholeka Gcaleka as the next Public Protector.

The unprecedented move to impeach a Public Protector will coincide with the nomination of the next head of the Chapter 9 institution next month.

Both Mkhwebane’s impeachment and Gcaleka’s confirmation will go to a special vote of which 60% of members present are required to vote the same way.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that they would start with Mkhwebane’s removal.

"And then following that we will consider the report of the ad hoc committee which was mandated to select an incoming Public Protector. So, we want to deal with both matters on the same day."

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said it would be a long night.

"Because if we have to vote for both the debates and the voting, it’s going to be a late evening and we may have to bring that to the attention of our members."

The programme committee also agreed that the votes on the day would be done through a roll call system like in previous sittings.