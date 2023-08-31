Mfuleni community reeling following murder of 3 EFF members
Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila were shot and killed in the Shukushukuma informal settlement on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - The community of Mfuleni in Cape Town is still reeling following the murders of three Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members.
It's alleged the three were murdered in retaliation for demolishing the home of a drug dealer in the area.
The police said they’re pursuing all leads to find those responsible for the killings.
EFF Western Cape spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said the trio died in the line of duty, serving the community.
"These fighters were members of the EFF in good standing, community leaders, fearless ground forces and activists who died in their line of duty. Their lives were cut short by the bullets of the enemy of the people."
💔Message of Condolence💔' EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) August 30, 2023
EFF WESTERN CAPE CONVEYS ITS HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF THE THREE EFF MEMBERS WHO WERE GUNNED DOWN IN WARD 108 IN MFULENI LAST NIGHT
May their Souls Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/kQ6Tx9TVE2