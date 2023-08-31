KZN cop who allegedly killed pregnant girlfriend expected to apply for bail

Mbuyiseni Gema is facing a murder charge linked to the death of girlfriend Busisiwe Ngubo who he allegedly strangled to death. At the time, Ngubo was pregnant with triplets.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant accused of killing his heavily pregnant girlfriend is expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

Forty-eight-year-old Mbuyiseni Gema is set to return to the Ixopo Magistrates Court after the court postponed the matter last week.

Gema is facing a murder charge linked to the death of girlfriend Busisiwe Ngubo who he allegedly strangled to death.

At the time Ngubo was heavily pregnant with triplets.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara:

"Gema will appear in the Ixopo Magistrates Court later today [Thursday', where the matter has been set out for bail application. He faces one count of murder."

The state has indicated that it intends to oppose bail.

Meanwhile, the province's Social Development Department has called on officials to strictly apply the law when dealing with this case.