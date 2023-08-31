Joburg CBD fire: Survivor recalls smelling smoke & reaching for infant grandkid
Seventy-three people were confirmed dead, among whom seven children when a building in Marshalltown caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - A grandmother who survived the tragic Joburg CBD fire told Eyewitness News that she only managed to save her granddaughter when the blaze reached her room.
She is among the people who escaped harm when a fire broke out at the five-storey building in Marshalltown on Thursday morning.
Seventy-three people were confirmed dead, among whom were seven children.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous said she was woken up by a strong smell of smoke.
She told Eyewitness News that upon smelling the fire, she first grabbed her infant granddaughter.
She described her survival as a miracle as she struggled to recall how she managed to escape the building.
“What I managed to grab was my grandchild, and I didn’t grab anything. Even my phone is there, even my property is there.”
She pleaded with the government to offer her shelter as she was left homeless, with all her belongings reduced to ashes.
