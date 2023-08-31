Joburg CBD fire: Authorities continue with search and recovery efforts

Seven children are among the 73 people who lost their lives in the inferno, while more than 50 people were being treated at nearby hospitals.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency service officials are continuing their search and recovery efforts following a fire at a building in Marshalltown that claimed at least 73 lives.

A blaze ripped through the hijacked building in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Seven children are among those who lost their lives in the inferno, and more than 50 people were being treated at nearby hospitals.

Authorities spent most of Thursday searching through debris of the five-storey building with many still unaccounted for.

READ MORE:

- Joburg CBD fire: survivor recalls smelling smoke & reaching for infant grandkid

- As death toll rises, families anxious to find survivors of Joburg CBD fire

- Deadly Joburg CBD fire not an indication of a housing problem in SA - Ntshavheni

Shattered windows, scorched walls and debris were all that was left of what used to be home to more than 200 people.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were yet to access the fifth floor.

"We don’t know at the end of the day how many bodies we can recover, but that number might actually increase."

As authorities continued their search, a weeping mother could be seen sitting on the floor hoping her daughter was not among the bodies scattered outside the building.

She pleaded with officials from the forensic services to allow her to glance at the bodies in search of her firstborn child.

#joburgcbdfire There are fire trucks and ambulances along Albert Street where the building caught fire at around 1am on Thursday morning.



Firefighters are working through the building one floor at a time. TG pic.twitter.com/a96CihOOa0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the fire.

Speaking at the Women in Law Enforcement Parade in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa said his heart goes out to every person affected by the disaster.

"My thoughts are also with households and individuals who have lost the places where they live, their accommodation and their possessions in this terrible incident. This is a great tragedy felt by families with loved ones who perished in this terrible manner."