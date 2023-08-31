Go

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Maile to set assess Joburg CBD fire damage

The death toll has now surpassed 60, with scores more injured, who are now receiving treatment at nearby health facilities.

A firefighter looks out of broken windows at the scene of a fire in a building in Johannesburg on 31 August 2023. Picture: Michele Spatari/AFP
31 August 2023 10:30

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for human settlements, Lebogang Maile, will be visiting the scene of Thursday morning's five-storey building fire in Marshalltown, Joburg.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, EMS teams were called to the Osindiso building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets, where a fire had broken out.

As firefighters worked to control the blaze, the extent of the tragedy soon began to reveal itself, as they discovered bodies.

The MEC plans on assessing the damage and to talk to EMS teams for an update on their progress.

It’s understood the building had been abandoned and then hijacked. It’s estimated that some 200 people were inside when the fire began.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Timeline

