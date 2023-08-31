Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Maile to set assess Joburg CBD fire damage

The death toll has now surpassed 60, with scores more injured, who are now receiving treatment at nearby health facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for human settlements, Lebogang Maile, will be visiting the scene of Thursday morning's five-storey building fire in Marshalltown, Joburg.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, EMS teams were called to the Osindiso building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets, where a fire had broken out.

As firefighters worked to control the blaze, the extent of the tragedy soon began to reveal itself, as they discovered bodies.

The death toll has now surpassed 60, with scores more injured, who are now receiving treatment at nearby health facilities.

The MEC plans on assessing the damage and to talk to EMS teams for an update on their progress.

It’s understood the building had been abandoned and then hijacked. It’s estimated that some 200 people were inside when the fire began.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

#joburgcbdfire There are fire trucks and ambulances along Albert Street where the building caught fire at around 1am on Thursday morning.



Firefighters are working through the building one floor at a time. TG pic.twitter.com/a96CihOOa0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023

Joburg Speaker of Council Colleen Makhubele said the Joburg CBD fire could have been avoided. She said the city’s efforts to combat the illegal occupation of buildings has been disrupted by a number of legal challenges by NPO’s and Civil Soceity Organisations. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/oMmC3p6w3S ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023