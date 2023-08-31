Deadly Joburg CBD fire not an indication of a housing problem in SA - Ntshavheni

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a hijacked building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets in Marshalltown in the early hours of Thursday morning. At least 73 people have been confirmed dead.

JOHANNESBURG - National government has weighed in on the Johannesburg building fire, saying the tragedy was not an indication of a housing problem in the country, rather a hijacked buildings issue.

At least 73 people have lost their lives, with the death toll expected to rise as emergency services continue to search through the rest of the building.

Joburg EMS have confirmed that the death toll has risen to 73.



Firefighters have been recovering bodies for over 7 hours since the deadly fire was reported in the early hours of this morning.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called for a national strategy on how to deal with hijacked buildings.

She was briefing the media on the outcomes taken by Cabinet at a recent meeting.

"And whether it is an indication of a housing problem, it is not because the majority of those people who stay and reside in hijacked buildings are not South African and they are not in this country legally and the government cannot provide housing to illegal immigrants."

'ACCIDENT BOUND TO HAPPEN'

Meanwhile, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said that his earlier efforts to address the issue of hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD were met with hostility but now, the very problem he was trying to address had led to tragedy.

Mashaba said that when he was still mayor in the city, he tried to give the buildings to the private sector for redevelopment but did not succeed due to the attacks from some lawyers.

"As far as I am concerned, this was an accident bound to happen. At the time, what is quite sad for me, was that some people and so-called human rights lawyers unleashed all sorts of attacks on me, calling me names."

Mashaba said politicians in the country benefited from these hijacked buildings, which is why he did not receive support in his plan to improve the state of these structures.

"What happened after 1994, we had a breakdown of the rule of law and some of the people in our government responsible are part of the syndicate of this hijacking."

Joburg Speaker of Council Colleen Makhubele said the Joburg CBD fire could have been avoided. She said the city's efforts to combat the illegal occupation of buildings has been disrupted by a number of legal challenges by NPO's and Civil Soceity Organisations.