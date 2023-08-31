Deadly Joburg CBD fire could have been avoided, says Makhubele

Speaking at the scene on Thursday morning, Makhubele told Eyewitness News that the tragedy highlights the need to do away with the illegal occupation of buildings. The fire claimed at least 70 lives with seven children among the victims.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele said the building fire in Joburg CBD could have been avoided.

Makhubele said the city was making immense progress in addressing hijacked buildings until they were taken to court by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as civil society organisations.

Makhubele said several NGOs have legally challenged the municipality's decision to evict people staying at dilapidated buildings.

“There are some certain NGOs that are hellbent on preventing the city from dealing with it [illegal occupation of buildings]. It needs decisive action and there will be causalities but let there be no death, let us have causalities of reallocating people to proper housing.”