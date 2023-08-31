Court hears how suspects' height, scars used to link them to Senzo Meyiwa murder

The Pretoria High Court is hearing evidence from a ballistic expert who processed the scene of Meyiwa’s death.

JOHANNESBURG - The height and scars of suspects have been used to investigate the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

The football star was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

Five men are standing trial for the murder in what the state believes was a robbery.

Lieutenant-Colonel Chris Mangena has recalled receiving a call from the lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa case, Colonel Bongani Gindinda who suggested that they use height to try and link persons of interest to the crime scene.

And that's how he met some of the men who are standing trial in various prisons.

"And I said it’s not gonna be possible to determine exactly because people might be of the same height and react the same way or different height but we will look into it maybe we can determine something."

He said they then resolved to check the feet of the men for scars that may have been caused by bullet fragments when the bullet hit the tile.

"It was Mthobisi Mncube that I started checking on his leg. He himself said that when he was young, he used to play soccer, he used to play on the fields. The scars that I saw on the legs would be from his childhood and from there… because I didn’t tell him what I was looking for, it’s what he told me. I realised it might be the person of interest because how did he know I was looking for scars on the legs."

During her testimony, Zandi Khumalo told the court that she felt sparks hit her feet when the gun went off but did not have any scars.

Mangena will continue with his testimony on Thursday morning.