Commuter safety among key aspects agreed on at CoCT and Santaco meeting

Members of the City of Cape Town, the provincial government, and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Western Cape met following a violent taxi strike in the province earlier in August.

CAPE TOWN - Commuter safety and a working relationship were some of the key aspects agreed to following a three-day minibus taxi task team meeting in Cape Town this week.

At the centre of the issue was the impounding of minibuses and the laws used to enact this.

Provincial Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, said through extensive talks, parties found common ground on what are fair and rational consequences for most of the operating licence condition transgressions.

“All parties have demonstrated serious commitment to finding common ground, which is not always easy, so our commuters could get to work and school, safely.”

Mackenzie insisted that they'll put in double the effort to reach a consensus on the remaining points of disagreement.