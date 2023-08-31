Biblionef SA helping eradicate illiteracy one donated book at a time

Biblionef SA donates new storybooks in 11 languages to schools and children’s organisations throughout South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – A book-donating NPO says it is important for children to see themselves in the books they read.

Biblionef SA, which operates according to UNESCO’s Book Donation Charter donates new storybooks in 11 languages to schools and children’s organisations throughout South Africa.

“Our focus is to ensure that children can access quality home-language books depicting stories, characters and landscapes they can relate to," said the general manager of Biblionef SA, Sunitha Amod.

The initiative also broadly supports endeavours to improve literacy levels, establish a reading culture, and help create the right circumstances to foster a love of reading in South African children.

Amod said it’s essential that Biblionef SA’s beneficiaries receive appropriate storybooks.

“Most books we source for our programme contain African content and illustrations that South African children can relate to. We also ensure that the books are locally written and published so that we can stimulate our local print industry.”

The organisation's beneficiaries include primary and high schools; preschools, Early Childhood Development Centres; aftercare centres; children’s homes for orphaned and abused children; drop-in-centres for orphans and vulnerable children, street children’s centres, refugee camps, hospitals and reading clubs, said Amod.

Amod stressed the importance of reaching all children in South Africa.

“Some of these organisations have disabled children attending them therefore, our donations have reached disabled children. We also supported the visually impaired schools with Braille and tactile books and worked with home intervention programmes supporting families with deaf or hard-of-hearing infants,” said Amod.

@biblionefsa see your hanging libraries, all the way up in Limpopo! 😊📚 https://t.co/aBgjN0WdFm ' Giuliana Bland (@GiulesB65) March 9, 2023

She noted, however, that while accessibility improves reading levels in the country, additional components are required to improve a child's reading abilities.

This is as South Africa grapples with a high level of illiteracy.

According to the Fact Sheet on Adult illiteracy in South Africa by the Department of Higher Education and Training in 2019, 4.4 million adults in South Africa were illiterate.

More recently, a study found that in 2021, 81% of grade four pupils could not read for meaning.

Thank you so much, @biblionefsa children in Newcastle KZN appreciates you!! https://t.co/fEpv8nvWgr ' Sandile Ngwenya🇿🇦💙🙌 (@SandileMajesty) April 13, 2023

Amod said the organisation has added another component to their book donation programme. When funding allows, they train foundation phase teachers on incorporating storybooks into their lesson plans and using them to teach children to read and write with understanding.

“We are currently implementing a 2-year project with My School where we will be externally monitoring and evaluating the impact of our training. We will then determine how those learners’ reading abilities have improved.”