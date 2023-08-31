At least 38 people dead in Joburg CBD fire

The blaze broke out at a building in Marshalltown in the early hours of Thursday morning but the cause of the fire has not been established yet.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from Thursday morning's fire in a building in Marshalltown, Joburg has risen to 38.

EMS teams are on the scene and continue to evacuate the building.

Scores more are injured and are being treated at nearby healthcare facilities.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning but the cause of the fire has not been established yet.

Meanwhile, the JMPD has urged motorists to avoid the corner of Alberts and Delvers streets and the surrounding areas.