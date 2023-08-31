As death toll rises, families anxious to find survivors of Joburg CBD fire

The death toll from the Marshalltown building fire has now surpassed 60, with more than 50 injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

JOHANNESBURG - Family members are gathered outside the Marshalltown building that caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning, watching helplessly as bodies are carried out.

Firefighters are still working to put out the smoke of the charred building at the corner of Albert and Delver Streets.



Police say it was an abandoned building, with an estimated 200 people living there.

Although the blaze has been contained, there is still a lot of smoke billowing out of the structure.

EMS teams continue to work through the building and expect the death toll to rise further.

It is understood the building was abandoned and hijacked, with around 200 people living there.

A mother, Treasurlee Shuping, is sitting on the floor outside the burnt building in the Joburg CBD, anxiously waiting to see her 24-year-old daughter.

She said she had not had any contact with her daughter since the incident and hoped she made it out alive.

"I don't get any direction, people are just getting evacuated, the death toll is rising, so I'm very anxious... I don't know if my daughter is alive."

Bodies are still being carried out of the building by firefighters nearly 8 hours after the blaze razed the building.

Meanwhile, the charred remains of bodies are still being carried out of the building on the corner of Albert and Delver streets.

The bodies are being covered and laid out on the street to be identified later.

There is still a lot of smoke coming from the building as firefighters hose it down, so they can access parts that have so far been difficult to reach.