73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire

Emergency teams warn it's likely that they will discover more bodies as they continue to scour through the once-abandoned structure in Marshalltown.

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Tamika Gounden/Eyewitness News
31 August 2023 11:12

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Joburg CBD building fire has risen once again and is now sitting at 73.

It’s estimated that some 200 people were inside when the fire began in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile are on the scene briefing the media on the progress being made to secure the building.

