73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire

Emergency teams warn it's likely that they will discover more bodies as they continue to scour through the once-abandoned structure in Marshalltown.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Joburg CBD building fire has risen once again and is now sitting at 73.

Emergency teams warn it's likely that they will discover more bodies as they continue to scour through the once-abandoned structure in Marshalltown.

It’s estimated that some 200 people were inside when the fire began in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile are on the scene briefing the media on the progress being made to secure the building.

Joburg EMS have confirmed that the death toll has risen to 73.



Firefighters have been recovering bodies for over 7 hours since the deadly fire was reported in the early hours of this morning. TG#joburgcbdfire pic.twitter.com/UJauSQm0GC ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they’ve only managed to gain access to a portion of the building. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/sfDe3pJ3rc ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023