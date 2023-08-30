Tshwane reiterates unaffordability of municipal workers' wage increase demand

The communication lines between the municipality and the workers' union have been cut as neither party is willing to change its position. Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said the city no longer views the impasse as a labour dispute but a matter of law.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane municipality said it's improbable that a deal can be negotiated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) because its position on no wage increases is unlikely to change.

For the past four weeks, Tshwane municipal workers – affiliated with Samwu – have downed tools demanding a 5.4% salary increase that was agreed upon in a collective bargaining agreement.

However, the cash-strapped capital city has filed for an exemption to that agreement – arguing it cannot afford the increase.

The political leadership in the City of Tshwane held a media briefing at the municipality’s headquarters earlier on Wednesday.

The communication lines between the municipality and the workers' union have been cut as neither party is willing to change its position.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said the city no longer views the impasse as a labour dispute but a matter of law.

Brink added that there is no chance of a deal being made outside of the bargaining council - which is due to make a ruling soon on the city’s application for deviation from the collective agreement.

"We can't tell the bargaining council we don't have the money and then we say oh no we do have the money. The objective fact, is the objective fact, we wouldn't want to undermine that process. We respect the bargaining council; we respect the collective agreement."

Meanwhile, the South African Municipal Workers Union in Tshwane said it would be approaching the courts over the city’s decision to withhold the salaries of 319 striking employees.