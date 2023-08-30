Tshwane calls on national intelligence to assist with Samwu strike

Tshwane executive mayor, Cilliers Brink, said there is a risk that national key points may be targeted the longer the strike continues.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane municipality has requested assistance from national intelligence to deal with the worker strike which has impacted the city since the end of July.

Workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have downed their tools over the City’s refusal to implement a 5.4% salary increase.

Brink was speaking during a media briefing at the municipality’s headquarters in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The Tshwane municipality said it has reasonable suspicions that the recent torching of its waste trucks, the shooting of an employee, and the intimidation of workers is linked to the labour strike by Samwu-affiliated employees.

Brink said the capital city, which is the seat of government cannot afford for this level of criminality to carry on any longer.

Brink said leaders of the strike have lost control of the situation.

“And if criminals infiltrate this strike which is evidently the case, they can start targeting national key points and that’s why this thing should be on the radar of the South African police, national government on crime intelligence."

Brink said he has engaged with Police Minister Bheki Cele on deploying more police to the capital city.