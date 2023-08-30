Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Ballistics expert expected to take stand on Wednesday

The State is dealing with expert evidence after hearing from a pathologist on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The much-anticipated testimony of a ballistic expert will be heard in the Senzo Meyiwa trial in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Five men are accused of being behind the killing of the Bafana Bafana captain, with the State believing that it was a robbery gone wrong.

But some of the defence lawyers insist there were no intruders and the people that killed Meyiwa were in the house where he was shot.

The football star was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

When proceedings were postponed on Tuesday, Judge Ratha Mokgatlheng candidly declared that he had some overnight reading to do in preparation for the ballistics expert’s evidence that would be led on Wednesday.

The defence will also enter Wednesday’s court sitting with a series of questions ready to be fired at the ballistic expert.

On Tuesday, while cross-examining pathologist, Dr Johannes Steenekamp, the lawyers posed some questions on the movement of the bullet through Senzo Meyiwa’s body that he could not answer.

“What is the radius to attach to people that are near when the firearm is fired in that space.”

The ballistics expert will also shed light on the landing of a bullet fragment on the kitchen countertop, which was found by forensic police officer, Thabo Mosia.