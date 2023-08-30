Sarb only focused on exchange control regulations in Phala Phala probe, MPs told

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Parliament on Wednesday that any other alleged violations by Phala Phala or President Cyril Ramaphosa were not part of the bank's mandate and investigating powers.

CAPE TOWN - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank only focused on exchange control regulations in its Phala Phala probe.

Kganyago told Parliament on Wednesday that any other alleged violations by Phala Phala or President Cyril Ramaphosa were not part of the bank's mandate and investigating powers.

Kganyago was briefing the Standing Committee on Finance about the bank's recent findings which cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing after over US$500,000 were stolen from his Phala Phala farm.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago reiterated the bank's recent statement on its Phala Phala investigation.

He said that the evidence before the reserve bank could not prove that Ramaphosa and his farm violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.

"On the facts available, it cannot conclude that there was a contravention of exchange control regulation 6.1 by either Ntaba Nyoni Estates or the president for that matter."

Kganyago gave committee members a detailed briefing on the bank’s findings, saying that another violation should be dealt with by other state authorities.

"Other matters and whether they may relate to the breach of any other laws or otherwise are matters which are to be addressed by the relevant authorities and or exchange control violations."

But MPs said they were worried about the findings, asking Kganyago to confirm that the money was not the proceeds of crime.

