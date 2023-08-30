Pupils at KZN school left traumatised after boy mauled by pack of dogs

It's understood the dogs had taken up residence at the school and despite complaints from pupils and the community, the principal had not taken action to remove them.

JOHANNESBURG - Pupils at the Ixopo Intermediate School in KwaZulu-Natal have been left traumatised after a grade 5 pupil was severely mauled by a pack of dogs allegedly being kept on school premises.

The 10-year-old boy was attacked last Tuesday and has since been hospitalised after suffering multiple bite wounds to his head and arms.

It's understood the dogs had taken up residence at the school and despite complaints from pupils and the community, the principal had not taken action to remove them.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Imran Keeka has called on provincial education MEC, Mbali Frazer, to launch an investigation.

"We need to determine whether the dogs had rabies, we need for her to ensure that the SPCA and the state veterinary services are drawn into this matter. We will also want to know how come so many dogs were kept on the school premises since 2021."

Keeka said that apart from ensuring an urgent probe, the MEC must immediately ensure the safety of other schoolchildren so that no other child faces a similar attack.

"We expect urgent psycho-social support must be provided to the learner, who we believe will definitely be traumatised emotionally on top of the physical trauma he has suffered."